Mather Group LLC. Has $136,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

