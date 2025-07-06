Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,705,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,499,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,229,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $557.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.78 and a 200 day moving average of $519.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

