Keybank National Association OH Acquires 844 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

