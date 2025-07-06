Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,434 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

