Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,104 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 90,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE ADC opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

