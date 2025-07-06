KBC Group NV Purchases 214 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $205.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $822,994. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.