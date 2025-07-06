JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 1,808 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 12.7% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.83.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

