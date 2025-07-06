Insight Inv LLC Acquires 15,504 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.73. The company has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.