Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,640,080.05 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total value of $1,717,483.32.

Atlassian stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

