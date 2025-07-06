Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $151,616.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,220 shares in the company, valued at $556,226.80. The trade was a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

