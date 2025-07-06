DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

