DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,051,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,110,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of A stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.