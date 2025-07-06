DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,820 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,596,000 after buying an additional 163,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

