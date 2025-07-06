DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Atlassian by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 467,565 shares in the company, valued at $100,044,883.05. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,044,883.05. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,815 shares of company stock worth $85,532,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

