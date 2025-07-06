DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,458 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,666,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

