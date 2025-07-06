Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

