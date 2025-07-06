Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $14,181,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $46.43 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.