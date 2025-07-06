Amalgamated Bank Has $2.73 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE TMHC opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

