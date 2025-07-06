Amalgamated Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $69,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
