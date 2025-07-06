Amalgamated Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $69,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.