Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

