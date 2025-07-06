867 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after acquiring an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

