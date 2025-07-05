JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

