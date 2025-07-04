Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Relx Stock Up 1.0%
NYSE:RELX opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. Relx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.