Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253,107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,287,000 after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. Relx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

