B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $7.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 129,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

