Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target at $7.68

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded Playtika to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Playtika Trading Down 0.7%

PLTK stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Playtika has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 149.09% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Insider Activity at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $719,645.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,359,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,945,492.34. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,194. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Playtika by 117.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 15,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

