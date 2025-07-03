Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

