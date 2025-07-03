Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in RPM International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in RPM International by 71.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 103,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.