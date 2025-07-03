Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 144.1% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,766 shares of company stock worth $105,135,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of META stock opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.29.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

