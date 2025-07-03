KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.8%

STX stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $153.72.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,770. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $344,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,721.76. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.