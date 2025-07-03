KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Waters by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $351.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

