Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

Ameren Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

