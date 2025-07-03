Amalgamated Bank Has $5.05 Million Stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cfra Research lowered shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

