Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,493,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.3%

Fortive stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.