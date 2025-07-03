Amalgamated Bank Buys 135 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CINF stock opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

