Amalgamated Bank Acquires 440 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,262,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

PPG stock opened at $118.65 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

