Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,533 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.