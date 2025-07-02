Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

