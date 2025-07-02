Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – June 30th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize virtual reality hardware, software, and content. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies in gaming, training, healthcare, and enterprise applications. Their performance often hinges on technological advancements, consumer adoption rates, and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $740.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,553,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,455. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of -0.69.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.39. 1,459,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02.

