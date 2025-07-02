Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $450.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.77.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

