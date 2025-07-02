Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grab by 4,851.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 328,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Grab Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.62 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.