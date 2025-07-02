JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

