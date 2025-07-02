Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $52,000 Stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 53,160.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2,658.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

