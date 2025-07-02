Brett Alan Cope Sells 6,775 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Powell Industries alerts:

On Thursday, June 26th, Brett Alan Cope sold 3,099 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $619,985.94.

On Monday, June 16th, Brett Alan Cope sold 780 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.58. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $127.01 and a one year high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $58,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.