Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $90.58

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.11.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

NYSE GMS opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GMS has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 81.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,476,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,287,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

