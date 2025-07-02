Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 141.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Exelon by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,355 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.