Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 93,478 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Pinterest worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 390,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,923,406.40. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,279 shares of company stock worth $36,031,216. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

