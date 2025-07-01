Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,628.03. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,780,286. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

