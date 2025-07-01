Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

