Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after buying an additional 1,082,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $150.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

