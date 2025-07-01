Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

REGN stock opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

